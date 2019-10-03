Pistons' Blake Griffin: Goes through practice Thursday
Griffin (illness) participated in Thursday's practice, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Griffin missed the first two days of training camp due to an illness, but he was back on the floor for both the Pistons' late session Wednesday and practice Thursday morning. Assuming Griffin doesn't suffer any setbacks this weekend, he should be good to go for the team's preseason opener Monday.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Misses first practice with illness•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Cleared for camp•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Likely to rest more in 2019-20•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Increasing activity•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Progressing in rehab•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Power forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the power forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Small forward tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the small forward position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.
-
Point guard tiers for 2019-20
How to rate the point guard position for Fantasy? Alex Rikleen breaks it all down.