Pistons' Blake Griffin: Goes through practice Thursday

Griffin (illness) participated in Thursday's practice, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin missed the first two days of training camp due to an illness, but he was back on the floor for both the Pistons' late session Wednesday and practice Thursday morning. Assuming Griffin doesn't suffer any setbacks this weekend, he should be good to go for the team's preseason opener Monday.

