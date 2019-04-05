Pistons' Blake Griffin: Goes through shootaround

Griffin (knee) went through morning shootaround and individual drills and is a game-time call for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin also reportedly spent a lot of time talking to trainers. He's missed the past three games due to knee soreness, and he'll likely do everything he can to play in the near future, as the Pistons are jockeying for playoff positioning. Ultimately, it seems like he'll be a game-time call for Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...