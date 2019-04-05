Pistons' Blake Griffin: Goes through shootaround

Griffin (knee) went through morning shootaround and individual drills and is a game-time call for Friday's matchup against the Thunder, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin also reportedly spent a lot of time talking to trainers. He's missed the past three games due to knee soreness, and he'll likely do everything he can to play in the near future, as the Pistons are jockeying for playoff positioning. Ultimately, it seems like he'll be a game-time call for Friday.