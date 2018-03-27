Pistons' Blake Griffin: Held in check versus Lakers
Griffin scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT) to go along with five rebounds and three assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 112-106 win over the Lakers.
Griffin was reasonably productive on a per-minute basis, but his impact on the game was limited by foul trouble throughout. He was quiet in his last outing against the Bulls, but he'd scored over 20 points in four of the previous five and filled the box score on numerous occasions in that stretch. Expect Griffin to bounce back Thursday against the Wizards.
