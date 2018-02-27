Griffin scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with five assists and one rebound across 33 minutes during Monday's 123-94 loss to the Raptors.

Griffin had a miserable showing at the offensive end in this one, totaling his lowest scoring output since Jan. 17 and grabbing just one solitary board fir the first time since the 2014-15 campaign. His scoring is clearly down of late, as he's averaged just 15.5 points per game on 39 percent shooting over the last four.

