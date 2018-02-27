Pistons' Blake Griffin: Held in check versus Raptors
Griffin scored 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with five assists and one rebound across 33 minutes during Monday's 123-94 loss to the Raptors.
Griffin had a miserable showing at the offensive end in this one, totaling his lowest scoring output since Jan. 17 and grabbing just one solitary board fir the first time since the 2014-15 campaign. His scoring is clearly down of late, as he's averaged just 15.5 points per game on 39 percent shooting over the last four.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 20 in Sunday's loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles in Friday's loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 22 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 23 points Sunday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 25 points Wednesday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...