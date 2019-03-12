Pistons' Blake Griffin: Horrendous in loss

Griffin finished with 10 points (1-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT0, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal across 25 minutes Monday against the Nets.

Griffin, like the rest of the Pistons, was unable to get anything going Monday. Furthermore, the veteran forward saw diminished run due to the game being out of hand by halftime, playing just 25 minutes, his fewest since February 4th. Given his excellent track record, owners should be confident in Griffin's ability to bounce back Wednesday against the Heat.