Griffin scored 26 points (9-21 FG, 8-16 3PT) to go along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 44 minutes during Saturday's 128-119 double-overtime loss to Cleveland.

Griffin redeemed himself from behind the arc after a poor performance from deep (0-5 3PT) against the Timberwolves in Detroit's opener. The forward did most of his damage early and scored 18 points in the first half. Griffin contributed just two assists in the first overtime period and missed both of his three-point attempts in the second. The 31-year-old has averaged more than five three-point attempts per game since arriving in Detroit during the 2018 season.