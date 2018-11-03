Griffin posted 38 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the 76ers.

Griffin's six assists tied a season high, while his 16 free-throw attempts set a season high. That said, Griffin's seven turnovers put somewhat of a damper on the performance. Still, he continues to be the main source of offense for the Pistons and is a strong candidate to lead the team in points and assists.