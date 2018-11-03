Pistons' Blake Griffin: Impressive all-around effort in loss
Griffin posted 38 points (12-21 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 12-16 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-99 loss to the 76ers.
Griffin's six assists tied a season high, while his 16 free-throw attempts set a season high. That said, Griffin's seven turnovers put somewhat of a damper on the performance. Still, he continues to be the main source of offense for the Pistons and is a strong candidate to lead the team in points and assists.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops team-high 25 in OT loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Double-doubles in loss Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Comes up big again as Pistons move to 4-0•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't be rested•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores career-high 50 points•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Drops 33 points in Saturday's win•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times