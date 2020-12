Griffin is in the concussion protocol and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Warriors, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 31-year-old took an inadvertent elbow to the face and was eventually forced to leave the game. Griffin had eight points (2-3 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 17 minutes before exiting the contest, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's matchup with Boston as he goes through the concussion protocol.