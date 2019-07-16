Pistons' Blake Griffin: Increasing activity
Griffin (knee) was seen taking part in light basketball activities Tuesday, Rod Beard of The Detroit News
Griffin has slowly been making his way back from arthroscopic knee surgery on his left knee back in late April, and it's definitely an encouraging sign to see him back on the basketball court at this point in the summer. The surgery was not something the Pistons were overly concerned about despite the All-Star's history with knee troubles, and the expectation remains that he will be ready for the start of the regular season.
