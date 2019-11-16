Pistons' Blake Griffin: Inefficient night Friday

Griffin totaled 19 points (6-19 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 109-106 loss to the Hornets.

Griffin was back after missing the previous game as part of his injury management plan, scoring 19 points on 6-of-19 shooting. He was certainly far from efficient from the field, however, made all six of his free-throw attempts. He is going to take a few games to get back to full speed and so those who held onto him will need to exercise a little more patience. Even at full strength, Griffin typically provides value in only a few categories whilst hurting you in others, making him more of a mid-round guy.