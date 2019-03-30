Pistons' Blake Griffin: Late scratch Saturday
Griffin is late scratch for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Griffin is out due to left knee soreness. Thon Maker will start in his place.
