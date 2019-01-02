Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads all scorers in loss

Griffin scored a game-high 29 points (9-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 121-98 loss to the Bucks.

He didn't get a whole lot of help on the night, as only three other Pistons scored more than six points. Griffin wrapped up December averaging 24.5 points, 7.4 boards, 5.2 assists and 2.4 three-pointers a game for the month, and he's now kicked off the new year with even more impressive numbers.