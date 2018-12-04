Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads Pistons in loss
Griffin scored 20 points (7-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-83 loss to the Thunder.
He still dropped at least 20 points for the fourth straight game and eighth time in the last nine, but Griffin's efficiency took a hit as OKC threw constant double-teams his way. The 29-year-old is having a career resurgence in his first full season in Detroit, and while he hasn't played 80 games in a campaign since 2013-14, he seems fully healthy and ready to end that spell of bad injury luck.
