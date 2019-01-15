Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads team in loss to Jazz

Griffin scored a team-high 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to the Jazz.

The frontcourt duo of Griffin and Andre Drummond once again led the way for the Pistons, but on a night when Rudy Gobert was dominating the glass, their contributions weren't enough. Griffin's been on a roll from the outside lately, draining multiple three-pointers in nine of his last 10 games while averaging 25.8 points, 5.9 boards, 5.5 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals.