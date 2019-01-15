Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads team in loss to Jazz
Griffin scored a team-high 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block in 36 minutes during Monday's 100-94 loss to the Jazz.
The frontcourt duo of Griffin and Andre Drummond once again led the way for the Pistons, but on a night when Rudy Gobert was dominating the glass, their contributions weren't enough. Griffin's been on a roll from the outside lately, draining multiple three-pointers in nine of his last 10 games while averaging 25.8 points, 5.9 boards, 5.5 assists, 2.9 threes and 1.3 steals.
More News
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.