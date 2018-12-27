Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads team with 23 points

Griffin produced 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 106-95 win over the Wizards.

Griffin continues to put up solid statistics on subpar efficiency with the Pistons. His passing for a forward definitely has been utilized (5.2 assists per game this year), but with that comes more turnovers, which has been a problem for Griffin this season that he will look to fix going forward.