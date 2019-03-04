Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads team with 27 points in win

Griffin finished with 27 points (9-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 7-10 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 42 minutes during Sunday's 112-107 victory over the Raptors.

Griffin led the charge Sunday, dropping 27 points in 42 minutes during the Pistons overtime victory. This was a huge win for the team and they are now back to .500 for the season. Griffin himself has been a top-50 player across the season, a number that drastically increases if you take out his 3.6 turnovers. The Pistons are pushing for a playoff berth meaning Griffin should see plenty of action down the stretch.