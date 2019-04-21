Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads the Pistons with 27 points
Griffin amassed 27 points (10-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in 31 minutes during Saturday's 119-103 loss to Milwaukee.
Griffin made his first appearance of the playoffs Saturday, ending the loss with 27 points in 31 minutes. Despite being cleared to play, Griffin was clearly hampered by the knee injury and the fact he was even on the floor was quite surprising. He was sporting a large brace on his knee and his final numbers certainly don't tell the full story when it comes to gauging his courage. Unfortunately, it was to no avail as the Pistons fell comfortably to the Bucks and are now only one game away from losing in four. There is certainly some doubt as to whether Griffin is able to back up for Monday's game with his availability likely being a game-time call.
