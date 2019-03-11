Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads way in rout

Griffin scored a game-high 28 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-108 rout of the Bulls.

Chicago's defense offered little resistance in the afternoon contest, allowing Griffin to drop 20-plus points for the fifth time in the last eight games. The Pistons are currently clinging to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, thanks in large to the career-best scoring numbers Griffin has been putting up, so don't expect him to slow down over the final weeks of the season.