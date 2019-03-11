Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads way in rout
Griffin scored a game-high 28 points (10-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding six rebounds, five assists and a steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 131-108 rout of the Bulls.
Chicago's defense offered little resistance in the afternoon contest, allowing Griffin to drop 20-plus points for the fifth time in the last eight games. The Pistons are currently clinging to the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, thanks in large to the career-best scoring numbers Griffin has been putting up, so don't expect him to slow down over the final weeks of the season.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Bounces back with 27 points•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads team with 27 points in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Flirts with triple-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Triple-doubles in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 20 in win•
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...