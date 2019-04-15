Pistons' Blake Griffin: Likely out for rest of series

Griffin is expected to miss the Pistons' entire first-round playoff series with the Bucks while he nurses a sprained left knee, Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports reports.

Griffin has been nursing the injury for a little over two weeks, missing five of the Pistons' final eight regular-season contests before sitting out Sunday's 121-86 loss in Milwaukee in Game 1 of the series. Goodwill notes that Griffin has been cleared of any structural damage to the knee, but it's possible that he'll need a minor procedure during the offseason if treating the injury through rest and rehab fails to do the trick. The Pistons will likely continue to list Griffin as day-to-day ahead of each of their first-round games, but it would be surprising if the team rushed the power forward back to action at any point in a series that would be difficult to win even if Detroit had its roster at optimal health. Thon Maker started for Griffin in Game 1, finishing just four points (2-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one block in 22 minutes.