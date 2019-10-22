Pistons' Blake Griffin: Likely to miss at least seven games

Griffin (hamstring, knee) will be sidelined through the first week of November, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Griffin was initially ruled out for Thursday's opener against Indiana, but it's since been clarified that he'll remain out through the end of October. The plan is for the Pistons to reevaluate Griffin during the first week in November, so it appears likely that he'll miss at least the first seven games of the season. Detroit's Nov. 4 contest in Washington could mark Griffin's regular season debut.