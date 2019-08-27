Pistons' Blake Griffin: Likely to rest more in 2019-20

The Pistons will likely take a more proactive approach in monitoring Griffin's workload this season, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.

Griffin is coming off of a productive season in which he appeared in 75 games -- his most since 2013-14 -- but it came at a cost, as the veteran's body began to break down late in the year, causing him to miss two of the team's four first-round playoff contests. This time around, the Pistons are expected to be more cautious with Griffin, especially in back-to-back situations, and Langlois speculates that Griffin could ultimately end up being limited to fewer than 70 total games. That could put Detroit in a dicey situation when it comes to competing for a playoff spot, but the team added Markieff Morris to provide reliable depth behind Griffin -- something that wasn't necessarily there a season ago.