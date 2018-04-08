Griffin (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Griffin will be missing a sixth straight game, as he's yet to shake a lingering bone bruise in his ankle. With just two games left on the schedule following Sunday's contest and the Pistons safely eliminated from the playoffs, it's entirely possible Griffin will be shut down for the rest of the season at some point in the near future. Look for Anthony Tolliver to pick up another start at power forward and he's averaged an impressive 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal across 33.4 minutes over the last five games.