Pistons' Blake Griffin: Listed as probable
Griffin (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.
All indications over the last few days have suggested that Griffin will make his season debut Monday, but the Pistons will list him as probable on what's likely a precautionary basis. There's a good chance the Pistons insert Griffin into the starting lineup right away, but he could face a minutes limit as he works back to full speed.
