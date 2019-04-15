Pistons' Blake Griffin: Lobbying Pistons to play

Griffin is pushing to return for Game 2 against the Bucks, but his status is very much unclear heading into Wednesday's contest, the Detroit News reports. "He worked out today and he's lobbying and he wants to play," Coach Dwane Casey said Monday. "It's the medical staff and doctors who are making those decisions - not me, not Blake,"

Griffin missed the Pistons' regular season finale less than a week ago, and he was also held out of Sunday's Game 1, which the Pistons lost by 35 points. Reports late Sunday suggested that Griffin's chances to return at any point during the series are slim, but it now sounds as though the All-Star is doing everything he can to give him self an opportunity to play. "We need all-hands-on-deck and he wants to play," Casey added. "When his body says he's ready - whether it's Wednesday night or Saturday night, whenever it is, he'll be available. I don't think you can worsen it. I don't think that's [the medical staff's] mindset. They just want him to be 100 percent when he steps out there."