Pistons' Blake Griffin: Looks good in return

Griffin (knee) posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two blocks in 32 minutes Wednesday in the Pistons' 112-99 loss to the Raptors.

After exiting Saturday's 115-107 loss to the Rockets with a sore left knee, Griffin was sent in for an MRI two days later, creating concern that he could be headed for another extended absence. While he was withheld from action in the Pistons' subsequent game Monday versus Washington, Griffin received the green light to play Wednesday and was reasonably effective while handling a normal minutes load. Considering the Pistons will head to Boston for a game Friday before hosting the Bulls on Saturday, it wouldn't be overly surprising if Griffin sits out one half of the back-to-back set, though any time off would likely just be maintenance-related rather than due to any setback with his knee.