Griffin recorded two points (1-3 FT, 0-2 3PT), five rebounds and three assists in 26 minutes in the 97-86 win over Washington on Thursday.

Griffin was nowhere to be found in the shooting department during the win Thursday. The power-forward only attempted a total five shots and landed a measly bucket on the night. He did string together multiple rebounds, but will need to up his shooting on the floor when the season begins.