Griffin may not play during Friday's game against the Spurs, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports. Ellis notes that Griffin "worked up quite a sweat after shoot-around this morning, doing skill work. Not the routine of a guy playing typically."

Those playing preseason DFS should put Griffin in their lineups with caution, as it appears he might be valuing extra practice over Friday's game. If he ends up sidelined, Henry Ellenson and Chris McCullough should see expanded roles.