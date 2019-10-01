Pistons' Blake Griffin: Misses first practice with illness
Griffin sat out of Tuesday's practice due to illness, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Griffin wasn't able to participate in Detroit's first practice of training camp, though considering the nature of the issue, he'll likely be ready to take the court for the Pistons' first preseason contest Monday against the Magic.
