Monday's game between Griffin's Pistons and the Miami Heat will be delayed until later Monday night due to COVID-19 protocols, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
The game is currently scheduled to be played at 3:00 PM ET and will be delayed until "at least 8:00 PM ET", per Winderman. It's also possible the game could be postponed altogether amid COVID-19 issues.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Dishes out eight assists in win•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Friday's game postponed•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Notches first double-double of year•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Sitting out Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Puts up 13 points in return•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Will return Sunday•