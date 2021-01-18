Monday's game between Griffin's Pistons and the Miami Heat will be delayed until later Monday night due to COVID-19 protocols, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The game is currently scheduled to be played at 3:00 PM ET and will be delayed until "at least 8:00 PM ET", per Winderman. It's also possible the game could be postponed altogether amid COVID-19 issues.

