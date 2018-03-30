Griffin (ankle) underwent an MRI on Thursday night, with the results expected to emerge Friday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Griffin missed Thursday's action against the Wizards due to what has been denoted as a bruised ankle. It's not exactly known when he suffered the injury, though he's played just 24 and 26 minutes, respectively, over the past two games, suggesting it's been an issue he's dealt with for multiple contests. With the Pistons on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, this injury couldn't have come at a worse time. If the team ends up falling out of the playoff race while Griffin is on the shelf, it's possible Detroit management opts to keep him out for the remainder of the season.