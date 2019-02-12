Pistons' Blake Griffin: Near triple-double in win

Griffin produced 31 points (12-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists across 40 minutes in the Pistons' win over the Wizards on Monday.

Griffin had another big night but fell short of double-digit production in a non-scoring statistic. Although he hasn't produced many double-doubles this season, Griffin is a virtual lock for at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists every night, making him a must-start across nearly all formats.