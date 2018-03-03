Griffin tallied 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists and one block across 34 minutes during a 115-106 overtime loss to the Magic on Friday.

Griffin came up just one assist shy of his third triple-double of the season in the loss. His shooting woes continued, however, as he shot 40 percent or below from the field for the fifth time across the last six outings. Griffin's all-around numbers continue to be solid, but the shooting struggles harm his value.