Griffin produced 25 points (10-22 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 112-90 loss to the Cavaliers.

Griffin attempted to carry the team Monday night, but his solid effort was not enough to pick up the slack for the rest of the team, as the Pistons fell by the 22 points. After averaging just over 10 points in three contests not too long ago, he has now averaged 28 points over his last two games, solid numbers from the power forward.