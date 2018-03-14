Pistons' Blake Griffin: Neutralized by stifling Jazz defense on Tuesday
Griffin posted 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 loss to the Jazz.
Tuesday's blowout was one of Griffin's worst showings of the year. Griffin has failed to log more than two rebounds only three times this season, and his 13-point effort is reflective of a trend that is certainly more prevalent than it should be for the star forward. He ended up sitting once the game was out of hand, and while he has averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists since the All-Star break, they'll need to see some improvement if the Pistons hope to make the playoffs.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Flirts with triple-double versus Bulls•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores team-high 31 points•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Nets 25 points Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores game-high 31 points•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Nears triple-double in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Held in check versus Raptors•
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...