Griffin posted 14 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 110-79 loss to the Jazz.

Tuesday's blowout was one of Griffin's worst showings of the year. Griffin has failed to log more than two rebounds only three times this season, and his 13-point effort is reflective of a trend that is certainly more prevalent than it should be for the star forward. He ended up sitting once the game was out of hand, and while he has averaged 19.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists since the All-Star break, they'll need to see some improvement if the Pistons hope to make the playoffs.