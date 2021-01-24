Griffin (knee) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against the 76ers.
Griffin missed Saturday's game due to left knee injury management, but it appears as though he'll be able to return to the floor for Monday's contest. Over his past five appearances, Griffin is averaging 11.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 33.4 minutes per game.
