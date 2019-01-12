Pistons' Blake Griffin: Not on report
Griffin is not listed on the Pistons' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Clippers.
Griffin was rested Thursday night against the Kings, but he'll be back in the lineup Saturday, as expected, against his former team.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out for rest Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Rebound-less for first time•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 34 in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Fills up stat sheet in loss•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Ends road trip on high note•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...