Pistons' Blake Griffin: Not playing Saturday
Griffin (rest) won't play Saturday against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Griffin has played just four games this season after a late start due to a hamstring injury. He's not yet being cleared to play on both halves of a back-to-back, so he'll sit after playing 33 minutes Friday against the Hawks.
