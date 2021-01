Griffin scored 16 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, five assists and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 110-105 overtime win over the Suns.

The 31-year-old has been getting plenty of rest to begin the season, sitting for three of Detroit's first nine games, and it finally paid off as Griffin recorded his first double-double of the year. Coming off a rough 2019-20, it's a promising sign, but Griffin still has a long way to go to regain the trust of fantasy GMs.