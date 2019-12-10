Play

Pistons' Blake Griffin: Off-night against New Orleans

Griffin had five points (1-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four boards, one assist and one steal against New Orleans on Monday.

Griffin went cold against the Pelicans, with his worst shooting night of the year in a game he'll want to quickly forget. The veteran will have a few nights off to rediscover his stroke before facing the Mavericks on Thursday.

