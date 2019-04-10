Pistons' Blake Griffin: Officially out Wednesday

Griffin (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.

As expected, Griffin will be held out of Wednesday's regular season finale in New York after only playing 18 minutes in Tuesday's outing against the Grizzlies. It's unfortunate news for Detroit, who clinch a spot in the playoffs with a victory, but even the undermanned Pistons, with Thon Maker and Jon Leuer likely getting extra run in Griffin's absence, should have a good chance against the lowly Knicks.