Pistons' Blake Griffin: Officially out Wednesday
Griffin (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Vincent Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reports.
As expected, Griffin will be held out of Wednesday's regular season finale in New York after only playing 18 minutes in Tuesday's outing against the Grizzlies. It's unfortunate news for Detroit, who clinch a spot in the playoffs with a victory, but even the undermanned Pistons, with Thon Maker and Jon Leuer likely getting extra run in Griffin's absence, should have a good chance against the lowly Knicks.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to play Tuesday, Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Feeling better Monday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Scores 16 on poor shooting night•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...