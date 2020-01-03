Pistons' Blake Griffin: Officially ruled out
Griffin (knee) won't play Thursday against the Clippers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Griffin was deemed doubtful due to knee soreness, so this update isn't all that surprising. Sekou Doumbouya will make his first career NBA start in Griffin's place.
