Griffin is starting Friday's game against the Celtics, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Griffin had sat out back-to-backs for rest purposes earlier in the season, but he'll start in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. He's averaging 10.0 points and 3.4 rebounds over 27.6 minutes per game across the past five contests.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to play in back-to-back•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Goes for 16 points Thursday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Another poor shooting performance•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Won't play Saturday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Struggles from field Tuesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Turns back clock against Lakers•