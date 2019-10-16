Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out again Wednesday

Griffin (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's exhibition matchup against the Hornets, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Griffin will be missing his third preseason contest in a row due to hamstring soreness. It's not a surprise, though, that the forward will be sidelined Wednesday as Griffin didn't travel with the team to their latest contest versus the 76ers on Tuesday. Thon Maker and Christian Wood are two candidates to benefit from Griffin's absence Wednesday.