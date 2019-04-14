Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out for Game 1

Griffin (knee) has been ruled out for Game 1 on Sunday against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

This is bad news for the Pistons, who will be tasked with facing a Milwaukee team that earned the best record in the NBA during the regular season without one of their star players. Griffin will have a few days off until Game 2 on Wednesday, so the hope is that he'll be ready to roll by then. Thon Maker could draw the start at power forward against his former team in Griffin's stead.

