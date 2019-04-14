Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out for Game 1
Griffin (knee) has been ruled out for Game 1 on Sunday against the Bucks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
This is bad news for the Pistons, who will be tasked with facing a Milwaukee team that earned the best record in the NBA during the regular season without one of their star players. Griffin will have a few days off until Game 2 on Wednesday, so the hope is that he'll be ready to roll by then. Thon Maker could draw the start at power forward against his former team in Griffin's stead.
More News
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Still questionable for Sunday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Game 1•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Downgraded to doubtful•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Blake Griffin: Expected to play Tuesday, Wednesday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...