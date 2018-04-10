Griffin (ankle) is out for Wednesday's season finale against the Bulls.

Griffin will end up missing the final eight games of the 2017-18 campaign while battling an ankle bruise. After being traded from LA to Detroit, he averaged 19.8 points on 43.3 percent shooting from the field and 34.8 percent from deep, 6.6 rebounds, 6.2 assists in 33.2 minutes.