Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out indefinitely following surgery

Griffin underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee Tuesday and will be out for "an extended rehabilitation period" Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Surgery has reportedly been on the table for Griffin for some time now, and the team decided to pull the trigger Tuesday. He's struggled to stay on the court so far this season, appearing in just 18 contests while shooting a dismal 35.2 percent from the field. A timetable for Griffin's return remains uncertain at this time. Christian Wood and Sekou Doumbouya are in line to see more opportunities in Griffin's absence.