Griffin is out for Saturday's game against the 76ers due to a left knee injury.
The Pistons listed Griffin as unable to play due to left knee injury management, thus meaning the veteran is likely out to rest rather than a hampering injury. Saddiq Bey may garner another spot-start in place of Griffin, who's averaging 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds this year, on Saturday.
