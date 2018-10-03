Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out Wednesday vs. Thunder
Griffin (coach's decision) is not in uniform for Wednesday's preseason matchup against the Thunder, Pistons' radio play-by-play announcer Mark Champion reports.
Griffin isn't dealing with any sort of injury, so it appears the Pistons are just looking to limit his workload throughout the preseason. Look for Griffin to rejoin the lineup for Friday's exhibition against the Spurs, but in the meantime, Henry Ellenson will pick up the start at power forward and should see extended playing time.
