Pistons' Blake Griffin: Out with bruised ankle Thursday
Griffin is dealing with a right ankle contusion and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Keith Langlois of Pistons.com reports.
Griffin has logged just 24 and 26 minutes, respectively, over his last two games, so this could potentially be an issue he's dealt with over the last week or so. While it doesn't seem to overly serious considering it's just a bruise, it comes at a bad time for the Pistons, who are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention. Look for Griffin to push for a return ahead of Saturday's game against the Knicks but in the meantime, the Pistons will likely rely more on Anthony Tolliver and Eric Moreland in the frontcourt.
