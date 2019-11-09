Pistons' Blake Griffin: Plans to debut Monday
Griffin (hamstring) is planning to make his season debut Monday against the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Hamstring and knee injuries have forced Griffin to miss the first 10 games of the season. He set a five-year high in games played (75) last season but suffered an injury down the stretch that forced him to miss time during the first round of playoffs, and he was still feeling the effects of it come this season. For his first game back, Griffin will presumably join the starting five, likely pushing Markieff Morris to the bench. It's possible Griffin will be on a minutes limit in his first few games.
More News
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.