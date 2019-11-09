Pistons' Blake Griffin: Plans to debut Monday

Griffin (hamstring) is planning to make his season debut Monday against the Timberwolves, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Hamstring and knee injuries have forced Griffin to miss the first 10 games of the season. He set a five-year high in games played (75) last season but suffered an injury down the stretch that forced him to miss time during the first round of playoffs, and he was still feeling the effects of it come this season. For his first game back, Griffin will presumably join the starting five, likely pushing Markieff Morris to the bench. It's possible Griffin will be on a minutes limit in his first few games.